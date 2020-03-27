GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is welcoming donations of medical supplies from corporations, community organizations and others to help the health system treat patients and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“As part of our efforts to do everything possible to meet current and future care needs of our community and to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, we are reaching out to organizations and individuals who may have essential medical and cleaning supplies,” said Michelle Schneider, vice president and chief philanthropy officer.

“The safety of our patients, team members and community is our top priority and we appreciate your help during this unprecedented time.”

According to a release, Cone Health has been conserving supplies of protective equipment to be prepared for the possible need of caring for higher numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Specific items Cone Health needs to strengthen their preparedness include protective equipment, such as masks, eye protection, and gloves. A complete list of items requested is included below. Donations will be used across Cone Health’s multi-county service area.

If you have supplies to donate you can click here to share details of the donation. (Donations of needed items in larger quantities will be prioritized. Cone Health will coordinate pick-up of supplies. Please do not bring items to the hospitals.)

Most Urgent Needs

o N95 masks (medical or industrial)

o Surgical masks

o Goggles, safety glasses

o Sealed, individually packaged medical-grade swabs for testing

o Disposable surgical gowns (not cloth)

o Shoe covers

o Hair/head caps

Items That Cannot Be Used:

o Materials for creating handmade masks and PPE

o Visibly soiled or used items

o Cloth hospital gowns

o Opened boxes of gloves, gowns, masks (Boxes must be unopened)

o Handmade masks in small quantities. If you have the capacity to manufacture 500 or more masks to standardized specifications, email Institutional.Advancement@conehealth.com.

Other Stories:

RELATED: What you can and can't do under the 'stay at home' order

RELATED: YES! Social Security and disability recipients will get stimulus checks

RELATED: Live Blog: Burlington declares a State of Emergency, more cases of coronavirus identified in Davidson, Surry Counties

RELATED: Four Seasons Town Centre, Hanes Mall, Friendly Center all to temporarily close