GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four Seasons Town Centre, Hanes Mall, Friendly Center all to temporarily close

Four Seasons Town Centre and the Friendly Center in Greensboro, along with Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem will all temporarily close.

The shopping centers will close Friday at 5:00 p.m. to comply with the stay-at-home order.

Four Seasons Town Centre

Mall owners said restaurants will remain open providing takeout and delivery orders. They also said some essential businesses at the mall also have the option to stay open. Customers won't be allowed in the mall unless they call security or have an appointment.

Friendly Center

The Friendly Center will also temporarily close. Essential businesses, like Harris Teeter and Whole Foods -- will stay open.

Hanes Mall

Hanes Mall said even though they are also temporarily closing that essential businesses there will stay open. You must call security to get into the building. Restaurants in area will also provide takeout and delivery orders.

Text keyword STAY to 336-379-5775, to find out what you can and can't do under the stay-at-home order.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

