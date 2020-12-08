Cone Health plans to merge with Sentara Healthcare

Cone Health said it will take up to two years to fully combine the healthcare systems, but for now, both organizations will operate as usual.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is merging with Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare, Cone Health announced Wednesday on its website.

The Cone Health Board of Trustees voted unanimously for the deal.

The merger is expected to be formalized by mid-2021. Cone Health said it will take up to two years to fully combine the healthcare systems, but in the meantime, both organizations will operate as usual.

“This planned merger positions our organizations to address more effectively the toughest challenges facing health care systems: increasing access and affordability," FD Hornaday, chair of the Cone Health Board of Trustees, said.

Howard Kern, president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare, will lead the combined organization from the Norfolk headquarters. Greensboro will serve as the regional headquarters for the Cone Health division. Cone Health CEO Terry Akin will remain in Greensboro as president of the Cone Health division.

There will be health insurance plan headquarters in both Greensboro and Norfolk, according to the online release.