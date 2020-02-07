Harvard researchers suggest another stay-at-home order for NC

Their interactive map says North Carolina is in the "Accelerated Spread" risk category.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Researchers from the Harvard Global Health Institute found the risk for catching coronavirus is all over the map depending on where you live.



They show former hotspots like New York and Washington state are now safer than the entire SouthEast region including North Carolina.

Our state now has 13.5 cases for every 100,000 people. That puts us in the Accelerated Spread category where researchers say stay-at-home orders and/or rigorous test and trace programs are advised.

State leaders are also doing their own number crunching.

"We're seeing more rapid viral spread," said Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Health and Human Services Secretary. "We are not in dire straights like some around us. We have reason to be concerned though."