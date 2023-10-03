Cook Out buys four former Mrs. Winner's sites; previous owners have plans for another franchise

The previous owners of the Mrs. Winner's sites have plans to get into a new chicken franchise.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owners of the Cook Out franchise bought four former Mrs. Winner's Chicken & Biscuits restaurants in Guilford County, according to county documents.

Cook Out bought Mrs. Winner's sites at 2713 S. Main Street in High Point, 2904 Randleman Road in Greensboro, 726 W. Main in Jamestown, and the most recent site to shut down - 814 Summit Avenue in Greensboro.

Piedmont Restaurant Group owners Michael and father Paul Umphenour sold the sites to Cook Out. They're getting into a new chicken business.

According to the Triad Business Journal, the Umphenours plan to use the proceeds from the sales to build three new Chicken Salad Chick restaurants that will open by 2025. The first is planned for Kernersville at North Cherry and South Main streets, the second is planned for Asheboro in the main commercial artery, and the third is planned for Burlington, somewhere on Huffman Mill Road.

Piedmont Restaurant Group already owns two Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in the Triad (High Point and Clemmons) and two in Virginia.

As far as those four old Mrs. Winner's spots, it's not clear what Cook Out plans to do. The owners in the past have purchased other properties throughout North Carolina, but not always intended as future Cook Out sites.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.