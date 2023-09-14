Mrs. Winner's to close and open Chicken Salad Chick eateries

Mrs. Winner's Chicken & Biscuits is closing and will open in its place more Chicken Salad Chick restaurants, according to the Triad Business Journal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A restaurant in Greensboro is closing its doors and planning to open as a new popular eatery.

The Piedmont Restaurant Group of Greensboro is closing two Mrs. Winner's Chicken & Biscuits locations and will open in their place more Chicken Salad Chick restaurants, according to the Triad Business Journal.

The Triad Business Journal said the location on Summit Avenue is closing along with another location.

Mrs. Winner's Chicken & Biscuits has been a staple in Greensboro for years.

