Hanes Brands confirms 15 cases of coronavirus at Rural Hall location

The company says after further testing 15 different employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said that one of its employees tested positive on May 15. A representative tells us that they followed their protocol and tested 164 employees for the disease. 15 more of them tested positive.

Hanes Brands says 10 of those employees were already quarantining based on the first positive case.

The company says it is currently contact tracing for the other five. Hanes brands also say operations for all employees on that shift.