COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely impact local economy

Despite a partial reopening nearly a month ago under phase 2, many businesses are still struggling to get customers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People and businesses in the Triad continue to take a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of North Carolina has paid out more than $4 million in unemployment benefits to more than 700,000 people.

As many anticipate a phase 3 reopening, local businesses want to see some money also. Despite a partial reopening nearly a month ago under phase 2, most businesses that are able to operate are still struggling to get customers.

"At first it was a slow trickle, people were concerned about what should they do. I'll be completely honest, it's not the way it was before," said Queena McKee, a beautician, and hairstylist.

McKee owns Queen's Royal Beauty Bar on E. Market Street in downtown Greensboro. Before the pandemic, she was normally fully booked but determined customers could get a seat at her salon to get their hair fixed.

"Before, the way it was is, you make an appointment, you can come in the next day, but now we can't do any walk-ins, which makes it harder," Mckee said.

She said she spends an additional $15 to provide protective equipment for each client's servicing.

Mckee also said when she opened under phase 2 in late May, she was hopeful, but as another stage beckons and data on COVID-19 infections continues to trend up, things remain uncertain.

Not to mention, more than one and a half million people have filed unemployment claims in North Carolina and funds are tight for many.

In addition, some downtown Greensboro businesses also had to deal with vandalism from protests against police brutality towards the Black community and other minorities.

But some business owners said they'll persevere and do what's necessary to keep their customers, their workers and themselves safe.

"For me, it was worth it to open because I want to be able to service my clients. I've been in this industry for so long, I have a lot of people that are counting on me, so that's why I chose to go above and beyond what they've asked us to do for the state of North Carolina. I actually went so far as to take New Jersey's rules," McKee said.

The state of New Jersey has some of the strictest business reopening rules in the country.

Business owners and leaders are also hoping the murals that were painted onto boarded up windows right after the protests will draw people out of their homes to spend money.

"The small businesses need us now. These are our neighbors, these are our friends, these are people that have been putting everything that they've got into their businesses and we just have to consider that and come down and support them," said Zack Matheny of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated.

Mckee said the support is critical so folks like her don't remain part of the unemployment statistics longer than necessary.

"I can't be on unemployment forever. I can't stay at home forever and I've done some things as far as starting other small businesses and working from home," she said.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. will also help to distribute $250,000 to damaged businesses. The city of Greensboro approved the funds earlier this week.