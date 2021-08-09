As delta spreads, COVID-19 testing increases in the Triad

Triad hospitals are reporting upticks in COVID-19 testing as the delta variant spreads throughout the country.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hospitals in the Triad are seeing an increase in demand for COVID-19 tests as the delta variant spreads throughout the country.

Novant Health has reopened its COVID-19 testing site at the Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. It originally closed in April 2021, but officials say they started to see an increase in testing demand at their urgent cares and doctor’s offices so the site reopened on August 30.

“I think the community is becoming aware that we’re here,” said Marcus Osbourne, a director with Novant Health.

Osbourne said they’ve been getting busier over the last few days.

“I think as we see the increase in the Delta variant in our communities, more people are being symptomatic, those that are traveling more, people are wanting to be diligent about their health,” said Osbourne.

Novant Health says, since July 1st, they have seen a 69% increase in tests administered. Cone Health officials say they have seen an uptick in testing as well. Last week, Cone did 165 tests at North Carolina A&T. They did 349 on Tuesday, Sep. 8 alone. Last week in Burlington, Cone did 65 tests, 300 were scheduled Wednesday.

The reopened Novant Health testing center at Hanes Mall is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must make an appointment and rapid tests are not available. However, the center is a drive-thru so you don’t need to even get out of your car. Test results come back in two to three days.

While testing is readily available, Novant officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated. There is a vaccination site at Hanes Mall as well.

You can find a COVID-19 testing site here.