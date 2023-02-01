4 teens and 1 adult injured in Reidsville crash, 1 teen flown to hospital

Police report that speed was a factor in the crash but the accident is still under investigation. Both drivers were cited.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Five people were injured in a crash in Reidsville, including four teenagers Wednesday, according to police.

Reidsville Police responded to the scene of a crash on Freeway Drive in front of Monterrey Mexican Grill at 1:30 p.m. Everyone involved in the crash is in the hospital.

One car was driven by a teenager with three teen passengers. The driver in the second car was an adult.

One of the teen passengers was flown to a local hospital. The other three teens and the adult driver were all taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area.

Police report that speed was a factor in the crash but it is still under investigation. Both drivers were cited.

