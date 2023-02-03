A portion of Creek Ridge Road near Lynhaven Drive closed after a crash in Greensboro

Greensboro police said both directions of Creek Ridge Road, at Lynhaven Drive, are closed until further notice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash temporarily closes a road in Greensboro Friday night, according to police.

Both directions of Creek Ridge Road, at Lynhaven Drive, are closed until further notice.

Greensboro police said they do not know if there are any injuries at this time.

Drivers are asked to use caution.

Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.