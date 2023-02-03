A portion of Creek Ridge Road near Lynhaven Drive closed after a crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash temporarily closes a road in Greensboro Friday night, according to police.
Both directions of Creek Ridge Road, at Lynhaven Drive, are closed until further notice.
Greensboro police said they do not know if there are any injuries at this time.
Drivers are asked to use caution.
Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.
