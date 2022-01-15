Emergency crews pause search for car after being hit by train in Davidson County

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9 p.m. on the Rowan County/Davidson County line.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews in Davidson County have temporarily paused the search for a car after it was hit by a train on U.S. Highway 29/70 Friday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9 p.m. on the Rowan County/Davidson County line.

Investigators said the conductor saw the car on the tracks, tried honking at the car to get it to move, and also tried slowing the train, but the train hit the car and pushed it into the Yadkin River.

Detectives said State Highway Patrol does not know if anyone was in the car at the time, but the car has not been found as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

Crews were looking for the car Friday night, but the search was called off.