Crews working to repair water main break on Fishel Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews are working to restore service after a water main break has left customers without water Friday.

According to Winston-Salem city officials, the water main break has left customers without water from Fishel Road between Peters Creek Parkway and Follansbee Road.

Officials said once water service is restored it will be safe to drink.

City officials recommend customers avoid running faucets or flushing toilets until service is restored as well. Officials also recommend running an outside hose faucet or bathtub until discoloration is gone in the event water is discolored after service has been restored.

