WINSTON-SALEM (WFMY) - Business 40 is officially closed in Winston-Salem, causing a major inconvenience for lots of Triad drivers. However, If you love coffee, it's not all bad. The Winston-Salem Dash and Footnote Cafe are teaming up to serve free coffee at BB&T Ballpark Monday morning.

To get a free cup of coffee, pull off Peters Creek Parkway into the Flow Club parking lot behind home plate starting at 9 a.m.

Coffee is available while supplies last.

