WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – Thousands of drivers will be impacted by the highway Business 40 closing in downtown Winston-Salem.

WHEN WILL BUSINESS 40 CLOSE?

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced it will close the Business 40 stretch on Saturday, November 17 at 6:00 a.m.

WHAT STRETCH IS INVOLVED IN THE PROJECT?

Crews will be conducting a number of construction projects on the 1.2 mile stretch along Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52 area that will be closed.

HOW LONG WILL BUSINESS 40 BE CLOSED?

The closing will last for about two years, that’s why it’s so important to know the detour information and projects that will be conducted in the area.

HOW MANY IMPACTED BY CLOSING?

More than 80,000 vehicles travel on Business 40 daily. Half of them are local, while the other half are passing through. That includes 15,000 commuters alone from Greensboro who travel to Winston-Salem daily.

HOW CAN I GET TRAFFIC INFORMATION?

DETOURS

All Business 40 traffic will be diverted to I-40, Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52, make sure you look for posted detours.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES DRIVING FROM GREENSBORO

There will be three alternate routes for people driving from Greensboro to downtown Winston-Salem.

• Take the 5th Street exit all the way downtown

• Take Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit, then a left onto Marshall Street

• Take exit U.S. 52 to Research Parkway. Stay on Research Parkway until you get to a roundabout, then take Main Street into downtown.

EXPECTED REOPENING OF BUSINESS 40

With construction slated to last for two years, the NCDOT said efforts are underway to reopen the road in early 2020.

WILL BUSINESS 40 BE RENAMED AFTER IT OPENS?

Yes, Business 40 will be renamed after it opens and will be called Salem Parkway/U.S. 421.

WHAT WILL REMAIN OPEN?

The sections between downtown Winston-Salem and the I-40 splits, near Clemmons and the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market will remain open.

The Cherry and Marshall Street bridges will also remain open until construction is complete on the Liberty and Main Street bridges.

PROJECTS, CLOSINGS, & REOPENING PROJECTIONS

BRIDGES

Liberty Street, Main Street, and Church Street bridges will be closed for replacement between November 11 and summer 2019.

The new Strollway Land Bridge will be constructed during this same timeframe.

Fourth Street Bridge is closed and expected to reopen in January 2019.

Broad Street Bridge expected to open in early Spring 2019.

Cherry Street, Marshall Street, and Brookstown Avenue bridges will be closed between summer 2019 and spring 2020.

Green Street Bridge will also be replaced during the same time frame and will include the new signature pedestrian bridge during this time frame.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST

The project will cost $99.2 million dollars and includes construction of Business 40 and 11 new bridges and includes the following:

• Replacing the existing roadway pavement

• Modernizing entrance and exit ramps

• Replacing nine vehicular bridges and two pedestrian bridges

• Lengthening the acceleration and deceleration lanes between ramps

• Widening existing roadway shoulders and adding new shoulders

• Building portions of a multi-use path from Lockland Avenue to Liberty Street

WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN BUSINESS 40 REOPENS?

When Business 40 reopens, it will provide a better driving experience with wider lanes, longer access and exit ramps, higher bridges, and increased speed limit, a modern look and a new name - Salem Parkway/U.S. 421

PETERS CREEK PARKWAY BRIDGE REOPENS

The completed Peters Creek Parkway Bridge has reopened.

NCDOT says drivers will be able to use four of the six lanes and use the final extension of the road to West First Street.

Because Business 40 is a lifeline for commuters from all areas of the county and is a connector for students coming from different high schools to the WS/FCS Career Center, we want staff, parents, and students prepared to navigate while the road is closed. Some important notes for you to remember:

WINSTON-SALEM FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS NOTICE

Plan detours and alternative routes now with your family and your business

Add an extra 25 minutes to your trip both ways

Look at alternatives such as carpooling, park and rides, WSTA and PART

WS/FCS has already implemented alternative bus routes, but the timeliness of buses will still be impacted by detoured traffic

WS/FCS will be involved with the City/County Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) for the first three (3) days of the closure

WS/FCS will continue to cooperate with all partners throughout this project

BE PATIENT

PAYING UTILITY BILLS AFTER BUSINESS 40 CLOSING

From the City of Winston-Salem

With the Business 40 closing complicating access to the Bryce A. Stuart Municipal Building, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities is encouraging customers who travel downtown to pay their water and sewer bill in-person to consider alternative payment methods.

Payments can be made online, via telephone or at another location two miles north of downtown. Visit cityofws.org/Departments/Finance/Revenue/Pay-Bills for several options to avoid construction traffic, save time and pay online.

On cityofws.org/, the city home page, select “Water/Stormwater” under the Online Bill Pay heading and click Go. You will need your account number and PIN (last four digits of customer number) to login.

Then you can sign-up for paperless billing (e-notify), view your bill, make a payment by credit card or bank account, plus many other options.

Other payment options include online bill payment through your personal bank, or you can complete an authorization for automatic draft on the website and send it in with your current bill, payment, and a voided check. The auto-draft will begin with your next statement.

Telephone payment is also available with live agents through CityLink (311 or 336-727-8000) or the City’s automated telephone system at 336-727-2355.

In-person payments can also be made at the Black-Phillips-Smith Government Center, located at 2301 North Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem NC 27105. Customers can pay inside or at the drive-through window.

