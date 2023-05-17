Deadly crash closes Pleasant Street in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said Pleasant Street is closed between Harding Street and Donald Street after a crash with a fatality.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pleasant Street is closed after a deadly crash in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Winston-Salem police said the 1700 block of Pleasant Street is expected to be closed for the next four hours while the investigation is ongoing.

Officers said the crash involved one vehicle.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This story is developing.

Pleasant St. between Harding St and Donald St will be closed for several hours due to a motor vehicle accident with a fatality. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/cAx7eafcxS — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) May 17, 2023

