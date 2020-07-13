The decision is almost here | Should schools fully reopen?

The Governor said his decision about the new school year will come sometime this week, but did not give an exact date.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Governor Roy Cooper said at a press briefing nearly a month ago that it's his 'number one priority' to get students back into the classroom.

But will that happen?

While we wait for the final call, Guilford County Representative Jon Hardister crunched the numbers on his reopening schools Facebook poll.

Based on his constituents who commented, 45% voted in favor of fully reopening schools.

19% were opposed to reopening, and would prefer remote learning.

Everyone else was somewhere in the middle.

Chris Cathell participated in the poll. He is a parent of two.

"I think parents like me should be given the choice to either send our kids back to school full time, parents should be given the choice to do all virtual, or like a hybrid," Cathell stated.

He said there is little time to prepare, whatever the decision may be.

"It is really late in the game because if you think about it, in about 3-4 weeks schools go back."

The school year starts on August 17.

Hardister submitted his poll findings on Sunday to the Governor's office for consideration.

"A lot of working class families rely on school to function essentially as daycare," he explained.

Cathell agreed.

"Scrounging up money and trying to find someone to care for our kids at the end of May, beginning of June was difficult."

Governor Cooper has said safety is a top priority.