Despite economic woes, many willing to shell out big bucks at state's largest RV show

The NC RV Dealers Association hosted the state's largest RV show this weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV's flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state's largest RV show.

The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association.

Local dealers showed up to show off the newest and flashiest vehicles on the market.

Experts say demand for RV's spiked during the pandemic.

In 2021, more 600,000 RV's were delivered across the country.

It 2022, the total number of RV deliveries was expected to drop to around 550,000

Industry experts credit work from home opportunities and people wanting their own space for the increased demand.

"Think about in the 1950s and 60s there was only one car in every driveway. Now, there's 2, 3, 4, 5 cars in every driveway. Well, there's still not an RV in every driveway so the opportunity, the potential in our industry is still humongous," said Frank Crum with Forest River RV.

Jeff Zimmerman, owner of Country Roads RV in Winston-Salem says, families are not shopping for any particular model or floor plan.

He says it really comes down to their own induvial needs and their vehicle's towing capacity.

Zimmerman says the pandemic opened up the lifestyle to more people than ever before.

"We've got a lot of first-timers that have entered the market, especially in the last couple years with COVID. People had been putting it off and putting it off and wanted to try it at some point. Well, they put their toes in the water and a lot of people love it," said Zimmerman.

Although sales remain strong, supply chain issues remain a hurdle for many RV manufacturers.

Some RV's that were ordered last year may not be delivered late 2023.