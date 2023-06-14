An unpaid NC Toll bill could keep you from renewing your registration

NC DOT has two toll roads and one toll express lane.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are 80,00+ plus miles of state-maintained roads in our state. All of them are free roads for you to drive on except for about 36 miles.

There are two toll roads the NC DOT operates. One near Raleigh and the other near Charlotte. There is also a toll-charged express lane on I-77.

Triangle Expressway

Toll N.C. 885 & Toll N.C. 540

18.8-mile, six-lane tolled highway in the Raleigh area

Reduces travel times for commuters traveling between Wake and Durham counties

Monroe Expressway

Toll U.S. 74 Bypass

19.8-mile, six-lane tolled highway in the Charlotte area

An alternative route to the U.S. 74 corridor for commuters and vacationers connecting Union County to Mecklenburg County



When you're on one of them, you'll drive under these cameras, which then take a picture of your plate and bill you.





The bill comes in the mail. A viewer sent us a bill, it was for $1.54. If you're thinking of putting the bill on the back burner because it's so small, know this, if you forget and fail to respond to the invoice in 30 days, there’s a $6 processing fee added.



If you ignore other correspondence about the bill, you’re looking at another $25 penalty, and get this, the NC DOT could withhold your registration renewal.

Imagine not getting your car registration renewed because of an unpaid $1.54. So, if you get a bill, pay it.



Now, what if you get a bill and you were never on the toll road?