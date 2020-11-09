Eastern Randolph High remembers Sandy Bradshaw on anniversary of 9/11

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Eastern Randolph High School will honor the life of alum Sandy Bradshaw on the 19th anniversary of September 11.
A remembrance ceremony is held at the school each year for the Greensboro-based flight attendant. Bradshaw was killed on Flight 93, as she tried to stop the terrorists who hijacked her plane.
A small ceremony will happen this year, but due to the pandemic, it is closed to the public.
You can watch the ceremony in this story or on our YouTube page starting at 9 a.m.