Eastern Randolph High remembers Sandy Bradshaw on anniversary of 9/11

The Greensboro-based flight attendant was killed on Flight 93, as she tried to stop the terrorists who hijacked her plane.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Eastern Randolph High School will honor the life of alum Sandy Bradshaw on the 19th anniversary of September 11.

A remembrance ceremony is held at the school each year for the Greensboro-based flight attendant. Bradshaw was killed on Flight 93, as she tried to stop the terrorists who hijacked her plane.

A small ceremony will happen this year, but due to the pandemic, it is closed to the public.