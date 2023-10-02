Osborne Baptist Church hosts 'Night to Shine' event for teens with disabilities

Osborne Baptist Church held a special red-carpet event for teenagers with disabilities.

EDEN, N.C. — Everyone deserves a night to feel special.

Osborne Baptist Church in Eden did that for teenagers with disabilities Friday night.

After a three-year hiatus, it participated in the international "Night to Shine" campaign.

The event simulates a prom night experience. The kids get a red-carpet entrance, limo rides, and a crown or tiara.

More about Night to Shine

Night to Shine is a celebration! Although, every event looks a little different and is extra special, some of the elements included are a red carpet entrance complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi, hair and makeup stations, shoe-shining stations, limousine rides, corsages, and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a Respite Room for parents and caregivers, and, a crowning ceremony where every honored guest receives a crown or tiara.

