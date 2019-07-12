GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Just one day after burying their son, an elderly couple lost their home in a fire Friday morning.

The Alamance Community Fire Department says crews got the calls around 9:30 a.m. to a home on the 2600 block of Alamance Church Road. Fire investigators determined it was the result of a wood stove.

The couple living there, Frank and Emma McCraw, were not injured. However, firefighters say the house is a total loss, and that the McGraw's didn't have insurance.

Pleasant Garden Baptist Church is assisting the McCraws by giving them a place to stay for the time being. The community has rallied together to support them in this difficult time.

Family tells WFMY News 2 the McCraw's son, Jerry, passed away on December 2nd. His funeral was held on Thursday. Just two months prior, the McCraws also lost a daughter.

Natalie Deal

RELATED: Protect your family from the top cause of home fires

RELATED: String of fires caused by electrical problems serve as reminder about Christmas tree safety

RELATED: Couple trying to keep warm after power outage loses home to grease fire, live-in nurse says