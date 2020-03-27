WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Lowes Foods is giving additional payments to store employees to show its appreciation for their tireless work to serve guests during the COVID-19

crisis.

The company says current full-time hourly employees who were hired before March 1st will receive $300, and part-time workers will receive $150. The payments will be made in early April, Lowes Foods says.

“Our store hosts have stepped up to meet the incredible demands for groceries in the communities we serve, in recent weeks,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said. “We’ve received great comments from our store guests across the Carolinas praising Lowes Foods hosts for their dedication during this challenging time for everyone.

“Going above and beyond to care for our communities is what makes this team so special. To us, community is not just a geography, but rather a family, and at Lowes Foods, we take care of our own,” he added. “Our sister company MDI has been heroic in keeping the food supply chain flowing, and our parent company, Alex Lee has been outstanding in giving support through these tough times for all.”

According to the release send from Lowes Foods, hourly and part-time employees at Alex Lee and MDI, based in Hickory, also will receive payments equal to those Lowes Foods employees will receive.

In addition to these payments, Alex Lee has started a new emergency leave policy for its companies. All employees and hosts, both full time and part-time, who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive an additional 10 paid days off.

Lowes Foods also added that they along with MDI continues to seek more employees. Those who are interested can apply online at lowesfoods.com/careers or https://merchantsdistributors.com/careers/.

