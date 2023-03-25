Former UNC star basketball player diagnosed with cancer

Eric Montross' family shared a statement Saturday asking for support.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — 2-time All-American and former UNC basketball star Eric Montross has cancer, according to his family.

Montross' family released a statement through the team's Twitter page Saturday night. It said Montross learned of the diagnosis recently and started treatment at UNC Lineberger Cancer Center in Chapel Hill.

"We are all touched by the responses our entire family has received since the news became public," the family said in a statement. "Your support is more than appreciated; it is welcomed as a necessary part of beating cancer one day at a time."

The family did not share what type of cancer Montross is battling.

Montross is married with two children.

A health update from the family of Carolina All-America, 1993 national champion and UNC radio analyst Eric Montross. pic.twitter.com/F0CWD8Lyeh — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 25, 2023

"Our family is dealing with Eric's diagnosis head on - the only way we know how," the statement continued. "We are all in this fight together."

The former Tar Heel standout helped lead UNC to a national championship in 1993. He started at center on two teams that won the ACC. He was named a second-team All-American twice.

His jersey number currently hangs in the rafters at the Dean Dome.

Montross played eight seasons in the NBA after his time in Chapel Hill ended.

He's now part of the team's radio broadcast.

All the best to Eric Montross, UNC All-American and one of the finest people you will ever meet. 🙏 https://t.co/NvdSOD3Yxu — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 25, 2023

