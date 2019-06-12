GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's new post on social media with information that's prompting users to share on their own accounts, including folks in the Triad.

The post claims you can call '112' if you suspect an unmarked police car isn't really an officer and that you're not immediately going to pull over.

VERIFY QUESTION

Is the information in this post true?

VERIFY SOURCES

Guilford Metro 911

VERIFY PROCESS

We can't verify the origin and facts of the incident itself, so we are only verifying the use of calling '112.'

According to this post, calling 1-1-2 gets you in touch with a dispatcher and you can tell them you're not pulling over just yet because you want to make sure this is an actual police car. We asked Guilford Metro 9-1-1 if this was true.

Christine Moore, Operations Manager at Guilford Metro 911, says 911 is the only number to call in an emergency.

"911 is the way to get to your closest resources to wherever you are, whether you’re calling from a landline or cellphone and if you need a different agency we can get you there," Moore explained.

She adds that this isn't the first instance her department has become aware of inaccurate emergency lines being shared.

"They’re in a need for emergency services in some way and not dialing 911 thinking that these posts are accurate," she says, "it's going to completely delay help getting to that person."

Moore explains that sharing that misinformation could put someone at risk.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

The viral post about calling 112 if you suspect an unmarked police car isn't really an officer, is false. Only call 911 in an emergency.

