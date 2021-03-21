Family, friends pay respects to NC trooper who died after battle with COVID-19

Brent Montgomery’s wife Heather said the loss made her lean deeper into her faith, family, friends and her love for her husband.

HENDERSON, N.C. — Dozens joined in Henderson Saturday to say their final goodbyes to North Carolina State Trooper Brent Montgomery, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The station reported Montgomery died earlier this week after a month-long battle with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Montgomery was known by many for his love of family, community and his job, which is why so many say a huge void is now left behind, according to the station.

According to WNCN, colleagues, friends and family stood to share their memories and respect to Montgomery at his funeral service at South Henderson Church of God. Those include Montgomery’s wife Heather.

Montgomery’s wife Heather said the loss made her lean deeper into her faith, family, friends and her love for her husband. Heather Montgomery said her husband fought to hold on and that a tear fell from his eye as he passed away.

Heather said it was a difficult decision not to resuscitate him but that she knows he’s now in a better place.

Montgomery’s former colleagues said he’ll never be forgotten.