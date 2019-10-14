GREENSBORO, N.C. — N'denezsia Lancaster's father is speaking out for the first time since she was charged with First Degree Kidnapping. Lancaster is accused of abducting 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment from a playground off Phillips Avenue on Wednesday. Greensboro Police said she walked off with Ahlora.

After an Amber Alert and mass search, Ahlora was found safe late Thursday night. N'denezsia was located and arrested by police on Saturday. N'denezsia's father, Terrence Lancaster, says there's more to the story here.

"I probably took the first five minutes studying the picture saying that looks like my daughter but it can't be my daughter," he said.

Terrence said his 22-year-old daughter's mental health has deteriorated over the years, but didn't cite specifics. He said, "she's not a monster."

Terrence also said he would like to publicly apologize to Ahlora's family for the pain his daughter caused.

"I wanted to first say apologies to that family and that little girl because at the end of the day it's still a horrible situation," said Terrence. He added "I can only imagine, I’ve never experienced having my child missing and not knowing where they are up until these series of events but it had to be terrifying."

N'denezsia Lancaster will make her first appearance in court Monday at 2 p.m.

