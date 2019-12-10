GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday night, Veronica Capel was inside Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street in Greensboro when she heard from other church members a little girl was wandering outside without parents.

"I was like oh my goodness it may be that little girl but what is she doing here in the dark this time of night," said Capel.

RELATED: REUNION VIDEO: 'Mommy, I Want To Go Home' Abducted 3-Year-Old Found Safe, Out of the Hospital

She called 911 immediately after pulling up a photo on her phone to see if the child looked like missing 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment.

"I was holding a picture like is that that’s her that’s her. My daughter said mom it doesn’t matter, we got a little girl here and we don’t know who she belongs to, call 911 immediately," said Capel.

Capel told 911 she thought they found Ahlora. The dispatcher told her they were sending detectives.

In the meantime, Capel and church member Fonda Curtis, asked the little girl questions.

"We showed her a picture, and we said, 'Is your name Ahlora?' and she said, 'Yes, my name is Ahlora' and so we were like 'Oh my god that’s her!'" said Curtis.

RELATED: Woman Identified In Kidnapping of 3-Year-Old Ahlora Lindiment

Curtis and Capel say they gave her juice and crackers.

"She ate every one of them. She was very hungry," said Capel.

"She was calm. She was relaxed. She seemed at ease. She was not crying. She did not seem frightened at all," said Curtis.

The women say even the detectives seemed relieved when they realized the child was safe.

RELATED: Here's What We Know About N'denezsia Lancaster Who's Wanted In Amber Alert Abduction Case

"It was interesting to see the compassion of the officers. They each came in. I think they all wanted to kind of verify because I’m sure they all had a part in what was taking place," said Curtis.

Both are just happy Ahlora is home safe with her family tonight.

"I’m just excited that she’s OK, she’s found and returned to her rightful place, so we’re very happy about that," said Capel.

RELATED: Abducted Greensboro 3-Year-Old Found Safe: Police

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users