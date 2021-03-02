FBI joins investigation after two bodies found on Fort Bragg

The bodies of Master Sergeant William Lavigne and veteran Timothy Dumas were discovered in December on Fort Bragg.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The FBI is trying to create a timeline that could help them in connection with a Fort Bragg double homicide case dating to last year.

The bodies of Master Sergeant William Lavigne and veteran Timothy Dumas were discovered in December in the woods.

One of the victim's truck was found at the crime scene. The other victim's pickup was found abandoned in another location.

Agents want to talk to anyone who saw the victims or their trucks on Dec. 1-2, the day they were found dead.