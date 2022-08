The crash happened on Finch Farm Road near Saddle Club Drive.

TRINITY, N.C. — Highway Patrol said a woman died in a head-on crash in Trinity on Monday night.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Finch Farm Road near Saddle Club Drive. The crash left the road closed in both directions for several hours.

Troopers did not share the age or identity of the woman killed.

The crash is under investigation.

We're working to get more information and will update this story.