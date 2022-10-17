5 teens skip school, set trash can on fire causing fire at park in Graham

Five teenagers from Graham High are accused of setting a trash can on fire causing a picnic shelter to catch on fire just last week.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Five teens are accused of skipping school and setting a picnic shelter and trash can on fire at a park in Graham.

Firefighters with the Graham Fire Department responded to Bill Cooke Park on Townbranch Road just last week.

Fire crews discovered someone had set a trash can on fire attached to Shelter 1 this past Thursday.

Officials said the shelter caught on fire because of the trash can on fire.

Firefighters found a second trash can across from the shelter that had also been set on fire. Officials estimated the damages to the shelter and trash cans at almost $15,000.

That Friday Graham police along with the help of a Graham High School SRO were able to identify the five teens accused of being responsible for the fire.

If you have any information about the fire, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

