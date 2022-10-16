7 displaced, pet dies following fire in Winston-Salem

A spokesperson with Winston-Salem Fire said seven people are without a home and a pet died following a fire Sunday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire on June Avenue in Winston-Salem Sunday has left seven people displaced and a pet dead.

Social media video shows the fire at an apartment complex.

A spokesperson with Winston-Salem Fire said no one was injured.

Officials said two-and-a-half units were damaged from the fire itself.

All six units in the apartment building had smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

