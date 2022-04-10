House fire leaves 3 people and 1 pet displaced in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fire broke out in a home Sunday morning leaving three people and a pet displaced in High Point.
High Point officials said they got a call around 7:39 a.m. about a house fire on Beacon Ridge. Fire crews said the fire caused severe damage on the second floor. However, the people living there and their pet were able to get out safely.
Investigators are working to find out the cause of the fire.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the people who are temporarily displaced.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775