x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

House fire leaves 3 people and 1 pet displaced in High Point

Fire crews were on the scene of a fire on Beacon Ridge around 7:39 a.m.
Credit: Chief Powers

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fire broke out in a home Sunday morning leaving three people and a pet displaced in High Point. 

High Point officials said they got a call around 7:39 a.m. about a house fire on Beacon Ridge. Fire crews said the fire caused severe damage on the second floor. However, the people living there and their pet were able to get out safely. 

Credit: Chief Powers

Investigators are working to find out the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the people who are temporarily displaced. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Other Trending Stories

RELATED: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia's looming eastern offensive

RELATED: Man arrested after pregnant woman shot while sitting in a car Friday night

RELATED: Baby alligator, syringes of meth and guns allegedly found during Florida traffic stop

More Videos

In Other News

Grimsley community demands answers from board members about plan to build a school over its athletic fields