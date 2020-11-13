'The hits keep coming' | Flooding at a Winston-Salem mall parking lot causes evacuations & problems

Marketplace Mall is back open for business. Marketplace Cinemas is still cleaning up from the mess. They hold drive-in showings in the parking lot.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County is still feeling the effects of the torrential rain Thursday.

A Winston-Salem mall parking lot was underwater yesterday, causing evacuations and cars to flood out.

The assistant manager of Marketplace Mall said the lot started to flood around 3 p.m. and the water cleared overnight.

The mall was back open by 9 a.m. Friday, but Marketplace Cinemas is still closed.

The movie theater has only been holding drive-in showings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“2020 in a nutshell,” Marketplace Cinemas Manager Zack Fox said. “18 years we’ve never had a flood out here like this until the year we put a drive-in in, so it’s great it’s just wonderful,” he added sarcastically.

The projector booth, which holds all the equipment, is in the parking lot.

The booth looked more like a boat Thursday.

"28 inches of water inside the booth," Fox stated.

He said there was tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment inside.

"We just kept watching the creek going up and we knew we were going to have a problem."

The good news is, the drive-in theater will be back open next weekend.