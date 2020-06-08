Football schedules for Duke, North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced its 2020 football schedule on Thursday.
The ACC said if public health guidance allows, the schedule will begin Thursday, Sept. 10. North Carolina's Phase 2 executive order, which does not allow mass gatherings of more than 25 people outdoors, is in effect until Sept. 11.
All 15 ACC schools will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 games against league opponents and one against a non-conference team.
Here's a look at the schedules for the four ACC teams in North Carolina.
Duke
- Sept. 12 at Notre Dame
- Sept. 19 Boston College
- Oct. 3 Virginia Tech
- Oct. 10 at Syracuse
- Oct. 17 at NC State
- Oct. 31 Charlotte
- Nov. 7 North Carolina
- Nov. 14 at Virginia
- Nov. 21 Wake Forest
- Nov. 28 at Georgia Tech
- Dec. 5 Florida State
North Carolina
- Sept. 12 Syracuse
- Sept. 19 Non-conference (TBA)
- Oct. 3 at Boston College
- Oct. 10 Virginia Tech
- Oct. 17 at Florida State
- Oct. 24 NC State
- Oct. 31 at Virginia
- Nov. 7 at Duke
- Nov. 14 Wake Forest
- Nov. 27 Notre Dame (Friday)
- Dec. 5 at Miami
NC State
- Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech
- Sept. 19 Wake Forest
- Oct. 3 at Pitt
- Oct. 10 at Virginia
- Oct. 17 Duke
- Oct. 24 at North Carolina
- Nov. 6 Miami (Friday)
- Nov. 14 Florida State
- Nov. 21 Liberty
- Nov. 28 at Syracuse
- Dec. 5 Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
- Sept. 12 Clemson
- Sept. 19 at NC State
- Sept. 26 Notre Dame
- Oct. 9 Old Dominion (Friday)
- Oct. 17 Virginia
- Oct. 24 Virginia Tech
- Oct. 31 at Syracuse
- Nov. 14 at North Carolina
- Nov. 21 at Duke
- Nov. 28 Miami
- Dec. 5 at Louisville