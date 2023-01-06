'They'll just have to stand before God' | Former church member reacts to pastor selling drugs out of church

Former church members shocked to learn the place where they affirmed their faith, got married, and buried their loved ones was being used for drugs.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Former church members are shocked to learn their beloved church building was being used for drugs.

Marijuana, mushrooms, and vape pens were found at the old Southside Baptist church in Lexington.

Deputies say they arrested Matthew and Josh Price for it.

Leon Little attended church at Southside, his parents are buried there.

He says Josh Price was the pastor and Matthew is his son. They're both now facing several drug charges.

"They'll just have to stand before God and answer for it one day, just like we all will have to answer for things," said Little.

Price told deputies the church had been closed since COVID, but little says differently.

"They actually closed the doors, the church was down to five members and four of those was his family," he recalled.

Little says he and his family left the church a few years ago, when the congregation chose Pastor Price over his dad's leadership.

"Right when he took the church, they started seeing things. Yeah, I've talked to several members, and they all feel the same way," said Little.

Little says he'll now fight to get the father and son off church property and make sure they never come back.

"I want my mom and dad to have a burial place that's not drug elated and you finding stuff out like this is sad to know that your parents are buried there, and you've got all this type of stuff going on behind the scenes," Little exclaimed.

The price men were charged with:

Manufacturing Marijuana

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver THC wax

Three counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana

Conspiracy to Traffick Marijuana

They are both set to appear in court on July 25.

Related Articles Summerfield church gets a new steeple months after storms caused damage