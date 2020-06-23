Former Western Alamance High School teacher pleads guilty to 6 counts of indecent liberties with a student, won't serve jail time

Alamance County District Attorney Sean Boone says Kenneth Lockner pleaded guilty on June 1 and was sentenced to three years probation.

Earlier this month, a judge sentenced former Western Alamance High School teacher Kenneth Lockner to three years probation, and 30 years a registered sex offender, after Lockner pleaded guilty to six felony counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Although he pled guilty as charged with no plea agreement, District Attorney Sean Boone confirmed that Lockner will not serve any jail time.

Boone explained the six total charges are all class one felonies and because Lockner did not have a prior record, under state law, he could not receive an active prison sentence.

A lawyer representing Ethan Wrenn, one of the students from the high school - who came forward as one of Lockner's accusers - sent statements to WFMY News 2.

Statement from Ethan Wrenn:

"The criminal case has concluded, but my work is only just beginning. It is difficult for me to accept Mr. Lockner’s sentence and simply walk away. When there is an educator in our community who, after pleading guilty to a series of sexual offenses, is allowed to walk out of the courtroom. I believe the system is broken. The judge was clear that he is bound by legislation that limits his ability to impose a greater sentence for Mr. Lockner’s offenses. I am going to work to help change these laws and protect others, like me, from sex offenders in our school systems. My question to legislators is this: What kind of message does Mr. Lockner’s sentence send to our community, our teachers, our parents, and our students?"

Statement from the Wrenn family:

"As a family of educators, we are disappointed in the sentence that Mr. Lockner received. The current sentencing laws do not allow any judge in this state to impose proper sentencing for inappropriate sexual conduct by teachers. Parents entrust their children to a school system that is supposed to provide safety and security. We plan to do everything in our power to work with educators and lawmakers to ensure this injustice never happens to another family."

Lockner was arrested and charged in November 2019.