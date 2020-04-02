FORSYTH COUNTY, North Carolina — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a commercial building in the 5600 block of Highway 158 in Forsyth County. They've been out there since 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Christina Howell, Public Information Officer with Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, says firefighters are expected to be out there for a while, and the fire is expected to impact traffic.

Howell says drivers going toward Walkertown will be diverted onto old Flat Rock Road, and drivers going away from Walkertown will be diverted onto Belews Creek Road.

Officials say no injuries have been reported. They don't know the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

