Forsyth County in need of more social services workers

The county is looking to fill between 25 and 30 open social worker positions. A job fair was held to try and get some of those positions filled.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Social Services is hiring, looking to fill open jobs that fill a crucial need in our community.

The county is in need of all kinds of social workers, jobs that include child protective services investigators, foster care social workers and adoption case workers.

The county held a hiring event Wednesday looking to fill some of those open positions.

The longer the positions stay unfilled, the more strain it puts on the staff in those departments.

"They are critical in order for us to carry out that services that we are mandated to carry out. Without those social worker positions being filled or minimally filled, it just increases the workload of the remaining staff that are here. It's just really important that we get those positions filled so that we can fully serve our community," said Linda Alexander, CPS Programing Manager Forsyth County Social Services.