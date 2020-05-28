Fort Bragg soldier reported missing while camping on the coast

Fort Bragg said SPC Enrique Roman Martinez, 21, went missing on May 22.

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier is missing, according to U.S. Army officials.

Fort Bragg said SPC Enrique Roman Martinez, 21, went missing May 22 on North Carolina’s coast. He was last seen at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks near Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Officials said his friends reported him missing the next day on May 23. They discovered his phone and wallet at the campsite. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and no t-shirt. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775