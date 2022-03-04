Free prom dresses and accessories available in Lexington and High Point

It's open to all high school-aged girls who are attending prom.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Prom is a special night for many high schoolers but the cost can add up fast. From the dress to the shoes to the jewelry, it can cost a pretty penny. That's why Mantle Realty is holding a free pop-up prom shop.

It's open to all high school-aged girls who are attending prom. They are able to get a prom dress, shoes and accessories all for free.