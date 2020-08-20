Friendly Center and Hanes Mall owner CBL Properties to file for bankruptcy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — CBL Properties, owner of Friendly Center and Hanes Mall plans to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company said a filing could come no later than Oct. 1. It said it’s part of a restructuring support agreement (RSA). CBL Properties said, “day-to-day operations will continue as normal” at its third-party managed shopping centers.
“CBL’s customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties,” the company said.
CBL owns and manages 108 properties in 26 states.