Fun Fourth returns, in person, in downtown Greensboro!

The annual festival will take place, without vendors, on July 3.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fun Fourth, Greensboro's annual Fourth of July event, will happen this year!

After being canceled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers Downtown Greensboro Inc have planned a streamlined event, modified for safety.

All of the Fun Fourth events will happen on one day, Saturday, July 3. The Freedom Run will happen in person on the morning of July 3. People can sign up for the 10k, 5k, or 1-mile fun run/walk. Runners also have the option of participating virtually. For more information and to register, click here.

At 3:00 pm, people can head over to Elm Street for the Fun Fourth Freedom Fest! While there won't be any vendors at this year's event, there will still be plenty to do! There will be live music on three stages, food trucks, beverage stations selling Pepsi products, beer, hard seltzer, and water, strolling entertainment, the chance to take selfies on Patriotic Path, and a celebrity dunk tank! For more information and parking details, click here.

Once the sun starts going down, get ready to look to the skies! The Freedom Fest Patriotic Laser Show will light up the sky in the parking lot at the corner of Market and Davie Streets. The show starts at 9:30 pm.

You can also sign up to serve as a volunteer in the Freedom Run or Freedom Fest! The day will also be an opportunity to support the many downtown Greensboro businesses that will be open on the 3rd. Of course, there are a few rules to keep in mind.

-NO PETS of any kind are permitted inside the festival footprint.

-No outside coolers permitted inside the festival footprint.