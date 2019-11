GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools confirms there is a report of a gas smell in one of the buildings at Smith High School.

The fire department is investigating. Students have been moved to other parts of the school as a precaution. GCS says it's working to notify parents now.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

