GREENSBORO, N.C. — Middle and High Schools Students in Guilford County now have the opportunity to learn American Sign Language.

Guilford County Schools is starting an ASL club in a few weeks.

Beginning February 18th, students in 7th-12 grade at any GCS school can meet to learn the language at Kiser Middle School for free on Tuesday afternoons.

The club will meet from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. for most kids, but from 3:30 p.m. -4:30 p.m. for students who attend Kiser Middle School.

Kimberly Pilling the director of Global Languages for GCS said the district used to offer ASL but hasn't in the last few years.

She said the goal is to get the two interpreters leading the club their teaching license so the language can be offered in some schools in the fall.

Students who wish to sign up should fill out this form .

Questions about the program can be directed to Kimberly Pilling at pillink@gcsnc.com.

