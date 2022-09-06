'We are just really excited' | GCS to hold free, fun summer camps for students

More than seven camps will be available for students. The camps run from June 14 through July 21.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If your Guilford County School student is looking to grow through real-world experiences, look no further.

The district is holding free camps starting Monday for all grade levels. Parents can register today!

Students will be able to choose and participate in more than seven camps.

These camps include a LEGO Robotics Camp and an AP Ready Camp. A Career and Technical Education Camp is also available for a chance for students to gain job shadowing experience.

The camps will be held from June 14 through July 21. Free transportation to and from the camps will be available as well as free breakfast and lunch.

News 2 spoke with one Bluford STEM Academy student who attended the LEGO Robotics Camp for 3rd through 5th-grade students last year.

He not only had fun, but It also helped develop his engineering skills and he says he'll be back again this year.

"I like building stuff and I like building stuff on camera because I like trying to do YouTube videos and that can help me, that can help me grow in building," said Reign Farmer-Espinosa.

The Career and Technical Education Camp is new this year. It's for 6th through 12th-grade students and highlights careers such as culinary arts and sports.

The district is even offering two coding camps where students can also earn 15 dollars an hour.

"We are just really excited for students to have the opportunity to get into an industry, think about what they want to do, and have conversations when they returned to us in the fall about their college and career pursuits," said Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Ebony Chillis.