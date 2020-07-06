x
george-floyd

George Floyd mural defaced in downtown Greensboro

The vandals used blue spray paint to deface the image of George Floyd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A George Floyd mural painted over a boarded window at a downtown Greensboro business was vandalized.

The vandals used blue spray paint to deface the image of Floyd.

Greensboro police investigated the vandalism Sunday morning and took photographs of the defaced mural. Officers also contacted the store owner to make them aware of the vandalism.

The Greensboro artist who originally painted the mural is now in the process of repainting it. Jenna Rice said it will take hours to repaint the mural.

PHOTOS: Greensboro Artist Repaints Defaced George Floyd Mural

WFMY News 2
Artist Jenna Rice repaints defaced George Floyd mural in downtown Greensboro.

The vandals also sprayed other boarded windows with the words “white power.”

It appeared on the same day as a large planned protest in downtown Greensboro.

PHOTOS: George Floyd mural defaced in downtown Greensboro

WFMY News 2
A mural of George Floyd was vandalized in downtown Greensboro.

If you have any information that could help police call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

