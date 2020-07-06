The vandals used blue spray paint to deface the image of George Floyd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A George Floyd mural painted over a boarded window at a downtown Greensboro business was vandalized.

The vandals used blue spray paint to deface the image of Floyd.

Greensboro police investigated the vandalism Sunday morning and took photographs of the defaced mural. Officers also contacted the store owner to make them aware of the vandalism.

The Greensboro artist who originally painted the mural is now in the process of repainting it. Jenna Rice said it will take hours to repaint the mural.

PHOTOS: Greensboro Artist Repaints Defaced George Floyd Mural 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

The vandals also sprayed other boarded windows with the words “white power.”

It appeared on the same day as a large planned protest in downtown Greensboro.

PHOTOS: George Floyd mural defaced in downtown Greensboro 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

If you have any information that could help police call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775