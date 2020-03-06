What is George Floyd’s connection to North Carolina?

The memorial to honor George Floyd will be held on Saturday at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A memorial will be held in North Carolina over the weekend to remember George Floyd who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

His death sparked protests and demonstrations across the nation after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and said he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd has a connection to North Carolina. He was born in Raeford, North Carolina. His sister Bridgette, lives in Hoke County.

On Saturday, during a news conference Gov. Roy Cooper said, “George Floyd should be alive along with many others.”

Cooper said he personally called Floyd’s sister.

“I spoke to her by phone.While I cannot bring her brother back, I can work for justice in his name. I assured her that’s what we’ll do.”

In Greensboro, George Floyd's memory is very much alive in the streets and in the hearts of so many.

A local artist left a tribute outside a historic monument in downtown Greensboro.

“I just felt like art is a better way to protest than violence, but you want to draw the attention of people in a good – in a good way,” Elene Bayless said.

In front of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum on South Elm Street, Bayless left a painting of Floyd.

“I wanted to dedicate a vigil to George Floyd especially since all the riots have spread throughout the cities of America,” Bayless said.

Floyd's portrait is also appearing on boarded windows in the downtown area.

Floyd's memorial will be held on Saturday at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters in Raeford with a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the memorial is set for 3 p.m.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775