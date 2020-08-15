Ghassan’s restaurant permanently closes Gate City location after 45 years of operation

“This was our first location and it is sad to say goodbye”, says owner Khaled Fleihan. “Thank you to the community for welcoming us in 1975 when we opened our first location. It served us well for so many years. We are excited about what the future holds.” As the company continues to grow and evolve, Ghassan’s will invest in other locations in the Triad. We are eager to make new friends by sharing our amazing food and our welcoming service in other neighborhoods around the area. “Greensboro welcomed us so many years ago and closing the West Gate City Blvd location is bittersweet,” says owner May Fleihan. “We are so grateful for what our first location has offered us – a new beginning in this country, wonderful memories, new friends, and the start of a wonderful business.”