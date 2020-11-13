Aging Gracefully Program provides home repairs and modifications to make Guilford County homes safe

The Aging Gracefully Program provides modifications such as access ramps, grab bars, levered door handles, and bathrooms for senior citizens in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new roof, tub conversions, a much-needed ramp; you want to make sure your home is safe, especially as you get older.

A program in Guilford County is expanding to help even more seniors feel safe at home. The Aging Gracefully Program is a partnership between Community Housing Solutions and Cone Health.

CHS volunteers will make repairs, accessibility, and safety modifications to the home, while Cone Health provides therapists and nurses for home visits at no cost.

"We utilize a team approach to help patients maintain their independence in their homes. Sometimes they need a little extra help with daily living such as getting dressed, getting in and out of bed. Sometimes, they have trouble even just taking a bath," said Angela Thomas with Cone Health.

Gene Brown is the President and Executive Director of Community Housing Solutions. He said a lot of people don't realize that a third of older adults over the age of 65 have a fall in their home and account for about 2.5 million emergency room visits each year.

"This program is all about trying to allow people to live longer in their home especially as they get older," added Brown.

The program is now accepting applications from people who are interested. To be eligible you have to be a Guilford County homeowner who is over the age of 65. You must be living on a limited income as well as have a need.

"They have to have activities of daily living that they may not be able to perform today but would like to with accessibility modifications or they may have had some falls recently or have a fear of falling," said Brown.

The home checks through Cone Health are provided for free however there is a small contribution that is made for a portion of the accessibility modifications based on income.

You can learn more about the program and how to apply by clicking here. You can also call (336) 676-6986 for more information.

